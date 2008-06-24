Despite missing offseason program, Haynesworth staying in shape

Published: Jun 24, 2008 at 02:27 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth said Tuesday he's discovered muscles he didn't know he had during workouts done apart from his teammates.

"I've been working just as hard and it's more detailed," he said at a charity appearance. "You don't have 50 guys that you have to worry about. I've changed my body from almost like the first week. I'm discovering muscles that I didn't have or didn't think I had. I feel better and I look better. It's great."

Haynesworth said he's made conditioning a priority as he sits out the offseason program with the Titans after the club placed the franchise tag on him in February. He cannot report to the team until he signs the $7.25 million tender offer or he and the Titans work out a new long-term contract.

"The workouts are hard, and it's just me by myself. I'm not getting any rest time," he said.

Haynesworth said he didn't know exactly what he weighed currently -- his listed weight on the Titans' roster is 320 pounds -- but that he had added some muscle this offseason.

"I'm still trying to drop a few pounds," he said. "I've added a lot of muscle and my chest has gotten bigger. My back has gotten bigger. I still want to get down. I'm starting to see some abs down here. It's kind of funny, because I've never experienced those before. I've always had a keg and now I'm trying to get that six-pack."

His agent, Chad Speck, said he hopes a contract is worked out by the opening of training camp July 25.

"Albert is in the business of playing professional football, and that's what he wants to do," Speck said.

For his part, Haynesworth said he is simply ready to get back to football.

"I hope all this works out. I've always said my goal is to be a Titan, and that hasn't changed."

