Despite left knee injury, Falcons' Ryan preps for Bucs

Published: Sep 22, 2011 at 02:10 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Quarterback Matt Ryan was limited with a left knee injury for the second straight day as the Atlanta Falcons practiced Thursday for their game at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Ryan worked with the first-team offense, but No. 2 quarterback Chris Redman took snaps with the starters, too.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Ryan has been sacked nine times, third most in the NFL. Philadelphia and Chicago combined to hit him 17 times.

The Falcons (1-1) have won five straight over Tampa Bay (1-1), but Ryan has thrown eight interceptions and been sacked seven times in six starts against the Bucs.

In 2009 at the Georgia Dome, Ryan left with a turf toe injury after the Buccaneers sacked him in the first quarter. He missed losses over the next two weeks.

