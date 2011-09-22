Despite left knee injury, Falcons' Ryan preps for Bucs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Quarterback Matt Ryan was limited with a left knee injury for the second straight day as the Atlanta Falcons practiced Thursday for their game at Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Ryan worked with the first-team offense, but No. 2 quarterback Chris Redman took snaps with the starters, too.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Ryan has been sacked nine times, third most in the NFL. Philadelphia and Chicago combined to hit him 17 times.
The Falcons (1-1) have won five straight over Tampa Bay (1-1), but Ryan has thrown eight interceptions and been sacked seven times in six starts against the Bucs.
In 2009 at the Georgia Dome, Ryan left with a turf toe injury after the Buccaneers sacked him in the first quarter. He missed losses over the next two weeks.
