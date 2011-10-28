Desperate times for veteran receivers and starlets

Lindsay Lohan is going to grace the pages of Playboy -- allow me to echo the sentiments of people everywhere who believe this happened five years too late. Kind of like Chad Ochocinco joining the Patriots, Norv Turner finally being on the hot seat or JaMarcus Russell being out of football.
BTW, what is the NFL player equivalent of posing for Playboy? I would say playing for the Raiders. Or working out for NFL teams with your shirt off like Terrell Owens did this week. Seriously, T.O., where was the dignity? Topless photos, being the main story on TMZ right now, somebody tell me what's the difference between T.O. and LiLo right now? Well, other than it's likely neither will work again.
With that out of the way, I am offering you my likes and dislikes for the coming fantasy week and more. That's right, Facebook won't give you a dislike button, but I certainly will. And this all will be presented to you in a random, meandering style, which has been glowingly referred to as "teenager on crack chic." Bolded names are my likes, and dislikes.
Too many disclaimers? You can always check the rankings, but that is a terrible way to waste the final hours of your work week.
And without further ado ...
