Desperate times for veteran receivers and starlets

BTW, what is the NFL player equivalent of posing for Playboy? I would say playing for the Raiders. Or working out for NFL teams with your shirt off like Terrell Owens did this week. Seriously, T.O., where was the dignity? Topless photos, being the main story on TMZ right now, somebody tell me what's the difference between T.O. and LiLo right now? Well, other than it's likely neither will work again.