Desmond Trufant hits CB top 10; Trumaine Johnson on the spot

The Los Angeles defense has led the team to a surprising 3-1 record (tied with Seattle at the top of the NFC West), so it's time we turn our attention to this Rams secondary -- and specifically, CB Trumaine Johnson. The fifth-year pro is a solid cornerback and the main reason why the team didn't mind letting Janoris Jenkins go in the offseason. Johnson, who has eight passes defensed this year, is a big corner (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) with short-man quickness. He can get in and out of breaks quickly from a lateral standpoint and high-points the ball especially well. He has shown flashes of greatness in the first quarter of the season, but I need him to be more consistent on the island.