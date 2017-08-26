DeShone Kizer shows flashes of potential in win

As for Kizer, who finished the night with one of the more misleading stat lines you'll see this preseason -- 6-of-18 passing, 93 yards, one interception -- the majority of what he did landed in the right. He engineered multiple drives that mixed run and pass well, established an in-game connection with Coleman, threw the ball away when he needed to (such as while being a yard away from running out of the back of the end zone), and wasn't afraid to go back to the sideline to get things right with Jackson. He also sailed a few throws, and had Lavonte David's excellent range result in a tipped pass and interception by Vernon Hargreaves.