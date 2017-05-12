 Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson signs contract with Houston Texans

Published: May 12, 2017 at 05:42 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston Texans head into rookie minicamp with their first-round quarterback under contract.

Deshaun Watson inked his four-year rookie deal on Friday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. As with all first-round selections, the contract comes with a team option for a fifth season. Rapoport added the contract is worth $13.854 million and includes a signing bonus of $8.215 million.

The Texanstraded the No. 25 pick in 2017 and next year's first-round selection to the Cleveland Browns to move up to the No. 12 spot to snag Watson.

The Clemson product completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 10,168 yards, with 8.4 yards per attempt and a 90-32 touchdown-to-interception ratio in three college seasons. He finished his time at Clemson by helping the Tigers win a national title.

The Davey O'Brien Award winner, as college football's top quarterback, owns the heady leadership coaches love. However, he enters the NFL with question marks about his accuracy, turnovers and ability to dissect a defense.

The Texans have been adamant they plan to bring Watson along slowly and start Tom Savage as their rookie passer develops. Given coach Bill O'Brien's impatience with quarterbacks in the past, even if Watson doesn't win the starting gig before Week 1, expect to see the rookie on the field at some point this year.

The journey for Watson in Houston began on draft night, it continued with his new contract, and, more importantly, during workouts this weekend, where all eyes will be on the future of the Texans' QB position.

