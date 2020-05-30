Deshaun Watson optimistic about eventual extension with Texans

Already a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time AFC South champion, Watson is the future of professional football in Texas, a status proven in his play that has yet to be validated with a contract offer. The Texans QB, arguably the best in franchise history just three years into his career, has gone 25-15 in 40 starts, including the postseason, throwing for 10,586 yards, 75 touchdowns and 30 picks.

The league-leader in sacks taken in 2018, Watson benefited from Houston's acquisition of left tackle Laremy Tunsil in 2019. The Texans' extension of Tunsil, to the tune of a whopping $57.85 million guaranteed, was an long-overdue investment in Houston's offensive line and therefore in Watson. It was also a sign, along with the Texans trading away DeAndre Hopkins (owed $49 million over the next three years), Houston is ready to shell out serious coin to protect and keep its star QB.

That fact is on Watson's mind, even as Houston prepares for the 2020 season under the strangest of circumstances, working out away from the team facility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That's definitely something that is not under the rug," Watson said, via Mark Berman of FOX 26. "My main focus is just being the best teammate, best leader, best quarterback I can be and whenever that time comes with my agent and the organization, the timing is going to be right. For me right now, the focus is on being the best teammate, getting the new guys on the same page with me as the quarterback of this offense and making sure I'm staying healthy and ready to go whenever they call me, call us in to go play."

If and when Watson and the Texans return to their facility and begin workouts and training camp ahead of the 2020 season, he'll be operating with high expectations but on the cheap; Watson, 24, is slated to make just $2.35 million this season, less than the likes of Jeff Driskel, Chase Daniel and even his backup A.J. McCarron.