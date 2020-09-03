Deshaun Watson lets loose in scrimmage as Texans prepare to face Chiefs in one week

One week.

One more week and NFL football will be officially back.

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off their title defense hosting the Houston Texans next Thursday, Sept. 10.

In preparation for their season-opener, the Texans held a scrimmage on Wednesday night at NRG Stadium.

"It went well," quarterback Deshaun Watson said, via the team's official website. "We're getting the details finished up exactly of training camp and things like that. The beauty of it, everyone came out healthy. We all came out healthy and scrimmaged was well, got some good competitive plays in a setting where we have to get used to, especially for our home games, so it was nice to be able to get on the field and just kind of let loose."

Coming out of the scrimmage without major injuries is key as Houston prepares for roster cutdowns, which have to take place Saturday by 4 p.m. ET.

The Texans' playoff run last year ended in a loss in K.C., which included blowing a 24-0 lead.

With the rematch slated for one week from today, Watson isn't dwelling on the past but rather focusing on the future.