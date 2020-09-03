Around the NFL

Deshaun Watson lets loose in scrimmage as Texans prepare to face Chiefs in one week

Published: Sep 03, 2020 at 08:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

One week.

One more week and NFL football will be officially back.

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off their title defense hosting the Houston Texans next Thursday, Sept. 10.

In preparation for their season-opener, the Texans held a scrimmage on Wednesday night at NRG Stadium.

"It went well," quarterback Deshaun Watson said, via the team's official website. "We're getting the details finished up exactly of training camp and things like that. The beauty of it, everyone came out healthy. We all came out healthy and scrimmaged was well, got some good competitive plays in a setting where we have to get used to, especially for our home games, so it was nice to be able to get on the field and just kind of let loose."

Coming out of the scrimmage without major injuries is key as Houston prepares for roster cutdowns, which have to take place Saturday by 4 p.m. ET.

The Texans' playoff run last year ended in a loss in K.C., which included blowing a 24-0 lead.

With the rematch slated for one week from today, Watson isn't dwelling on the past but rather focusing on the future.

"It's always in the back of my mind, but it's something that I didn't dwell on," Watson said. "I didn't get upset about it or constantly think about it all the time. It's definitely a motivational factor, but what I wanted to work on this offseason was to get my craft down and continue to be ready for big time moments like that and figure out what happened for that situation to change."

Related Content

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL does not publicly announce such moves. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
news

Seahawks re-sign wide receiver Josh Gordon to 1-year deal

Josh Gordon is back in Seattle. The receiver's agent confirmed Thursday that Gordon has re-signed with the Seahawks. Ian Rapoport reports Gordon got a 1-year deal with upside to get him over $1 million upon reinstatement.
Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has 'potential to go through the roof'
news

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has 'potential to go through the roof'

The Arizona Cardinals believe that Christian Kirk will have a breakout season with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins to the wide receiver corps.
NFL, NFLPA offices will be closed on Election Day
news

NFL, NFLPA offices will be closed on Election Day

The NFL, NFLPA and league offices will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to exercise their right to vote, the league announced.
Titans agree to terms with ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski
news

Titans agree to terms with ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is adding a former teammate to his roster. The team announced Thursday it agreed to terms with kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
Patriots RB Damien Harris recently had surgery on pinky finger, could miss Week 1
news

Patriots RB Damien Harris recently had surgery on pinky finger, could miss Week 1

The New England Patriots are dealing with a backfield injury. Damien Harris, who missed the past two practices, recently had surgery on his pinky finger, which will take a few weeks to heal.
Aaron Rodgers: Marquez Valdes-Scantling is WR I've been 'most impressed with'
news

Aaron Rodgers: Marquez Valdes-Scantling is WR I've been 'most impressed with'

The Packers didn't upgrade the receiver corps this season, famously passing on drafting a first-round wideout in favor of Jordan Love. Instead, Aaron Rodgers will turn to Marques Valdes-Scantling.
Philip Rivers: Jonathan Taylor 'reminds me a lot of Michael Turner'
news

Philip Rivers: Jonathan Taylor 'reminds me a lot of Michael Turner'

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor and former NFL running back Michael Turner are similar in size and speed, which conjured memories of quarterback Philip Rivers' younger days in San Diego.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) performs a drill during an NFL football workout, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Another star in Tampa: Leonard Fournette signing with Buccaneers 

Leonard Fournette, who was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, and the Buccaneers have an agreement in principle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening.  
Washington defensive end Chase Young (99), left, head coach Ron Rivera, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., (7) arrive for practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Rivera on Dwayne Haskins as QB1: This is the guy I'm supporting 100%

Washington coach Ron Rivera told Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter that he gave Dwayne Haskins all the starting reps at practice weeks ago and he's seen the transformation of the 2019 first-round pick. "It just showed me he wants to be the guy," Rivera said. 
New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (11) and Mohamed Sanu Sr. (14) prepare for field drills during an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
news

New England Patriots to release WR Mohamed Sanu

In a bit of a surprise, the New England Patriots plan to release wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The cut comes after Sanu played less than a full season with the Pats, who acquired him via trade for a second-round pick. 
Buccaneers among several teams pushing to sign RB Leonard Fournette
news

Buccaneers among several teams pushing to sign RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette doesn't figure to be on the free market long. He might not be leaving Florida either. Mike Garafolo reports several teams, including the Buccaneers, are making a push to sign Fournette, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL