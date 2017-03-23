Around the NFL

DeSean Jackson: Jameis Winston driven to be great

Published: Mar 23, 2017 at 06:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Quarterback Jameis Winston lobbied hard for the Buccaneers to sign wideout DeSean Jackson, saying before free agency, "I've met him before, and we want DeSean. You better believe we want DeSean here."

Now that Jackson calls Tampa home, the former Eagles and Redskins star made it clear how much he values his new signal-caller.

"He has a determination to be great," Jackson told ESPN on Thursday, per FloridaFootballInsiders.com. "It hasn't even been a month since I've been with the Buccaneers and we're going back and forth, texting, talking on the phone, and I can see how hungry he is.

"He wants to win. And not only win, but he wants to bring a championship to Tampa. I think those are the intangibles you want in any young quarterback, but he's a guy that doesn't just talk about that but has the work ethic, too. That's what makes the difference."

What makes Jackson such a promising signing for the Bucs boils down to fit. The pairing of the field-stretching pass catcher with All-Pro Mike Evans gives Tampa a custom-made passing game that should drive opposing cover men insane.

Jackson told ESPN that he and Evans "can dominate together," while saying that he plans to take a visible leadership role, at age 30, akin to how a trio of former Eagles teammates operated when he was a younger player.

"I remember being in Philadelphia," Jackson said, "with Donovan McNabb and Brian Westbrook and Brian Dawkins and kind of picking their brains and leaning on them and then going to Washington and being that guy that's a little older and expecting other players to be at their best and expecting to get the best out of (them)."

Plenty of teams use free agency to add talented players, only to see those expensive new faces fall short of the hype. Jackson, however, feels like a different story in the making for the emerging Buccaneers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (quad; questionable) won't play Thursday vs. Chargers

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury, won't play in Thursday night's matchup against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Nick Sirianni: Eagles 'pissed' but 'not hitting panic button' after back-to-back losses

The Philadelphia Eagles have gone from 10-1 to 10-3 following back-to-back blowout losses to the 49ers and Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, however, told reporters that the team is "not hitting the panic button"
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford credits teammates for stellar season as L.A. makes playoff push

The Los Angeles Rams are in the playoff mix, and the red-hot play of Matthew Stafford is a key reason why. True to form, however, Stafford credited his teammates for his stellar 2023 season.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson looking to build on Week 14 success

After his re-entry into the starting lineup and producing a win in Week 14, Jets QB Zach Wilson is putting his best foot forward as New York aims to find consistency against Miami. 
news

Patrick Mahomes' to Kadarius Toney following loss to Bills: One mistake 'not going to define you'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that he's not interested in pinning blame on his teammate Kadarius Toney. Instead, he's focused on uplifting Toney after the wideout's game-altering mistake in Week 14.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan won't choose between Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey from MVP: 'Are you trying to get me in trouble?'

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan will not choose between QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey as MVP, but if it's going to a non-QB, Shanahan believes it must be CMC. 
news

Commissioner Goodell backs ruling in KC-BUF game: 'It was absolutely the right call'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with reporters on Wednesday at the conclusion of the December League Meeting in Irving, Texas, and addressed recent complaints regarding the league's officiating.
news

NFL to examine eliminating hip-drop tackles this offseason; kickoff play, tush push, fumbles out of end zone also to be reviewed 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and EVP of football operations Troy Vincent on Wednesday expressed a desire to the the hip-drop tackle removed this offseason.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Raiders on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 15 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.