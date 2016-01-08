DeSean Jackson: Chip Kelly ruined the Eagles

When DeSean Jackson first heard about the firing of Chip Kelly, he told reporters that he "could care less" about the fate of his former coach.
With more time to ponder the move, Washington's deep threat had plenty to say to TheMMQB's Robert Klemko.
"I'm a firm believer that bad karma comes back on you," said Jackson. "When you ruin a team like that, you do things to people's families, you release people, you trade people, you get rid of good players who build something with the community, with the fans, with the kids -- to have a guy come in and change up the team like that, I just believe in karma."
Jackson has his reasons to doubt Kelly after the renegade team-builder released him in a stunning move two offseasons ago. DJax was the first of many big-name Eagles to be shown the door as Kelly molded the team in his image, and dispatched all naysayers and non-smoothie drinkers.
"I don't have any bad words to say about him as far as what he feels he needs on his roster," Jackson said. "But the guys that were on that roster created something special, from Jeremy Maclin to LeSean McCoy to Trent Cole to Todd Herremans and myself and Brandon Boykin. It goes on and on and on. When we were there, we were a brotherhood. So for everyone to go their separate ways and to see how it all ended up, it's a very sad thing."
Jackson earned the last laugh by landing on a rival division winner, but Eagles fans can only wonder what might have been had Kelly's enigmatic plan worked out -- or had he never been hired in the first place.