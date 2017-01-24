DeSean Jackson among Top-10 No. 2 WRs in separation

Much like the receiver at No. 1 on this ranking, Marqise Lee experienced a serious rebound in 2016. The 2014 second-round pick, taken ahead of his more productive teammate Allen Robinson, registered 851 yards on 63 catches this season. He posted just 52 catches for 613 yards in his first two seasons combined. Health was a big difference, as this was the first time Lee played 16 games, but make no mistake, he took his game to an actual NFL-level this year. Lee averaged 2.56 yards of separation on his targets as the Jaguars' starting flanker. That mark was better than either of his teammates, Robinson and Allen Hurns. He also had the best catch rate (42.9 percent) on targets with less than a yard of separation. Of all the Jaguars receivers, Lee also runs by far the lowest degree of difficulty routes and the coaching staff was creative about getting him opportunities, something they weren't with Robinson. Not many units were as disappointing than Jacksonville's offense in 2016, but Lee's emergence into a contributor is something they can take solace in as a positive development.