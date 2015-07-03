DeSean Jackson actually less productive vs. NFC East

Around the NFL

DeSean Jackson told the world this week that he owns the NFC East.

Feeling his oats on the debut episode of his new reality TV show, DeSean Jackson Home Team on BET, the Redskins wideout called out his former squad, the Eagles, among others.

"I don't care too much about the Cowboys. I'm called a Cowboy killer," Jackson said. "They call me the Cowboy killer. I'm a Giants killer, I'm a Cowboys killer, now I'm an Eagles killer, too."

Jackson, indeed, was saucy against the Eagles, pulling down nine passes for 243 yards with a touchdown in his first two games against Philly last season. His play against the division as a whole, though, doesn't reflect his nationally televised boasts.

NFL Research points out that Jackson has produced less against the NFC East, averaging just 3.6 catches per game in his career against the division compared with 4.3 grabs per tilt against the rest of the NFL. His 67.2 yards per game in 38 contests against East opponents also falls short of his 73.9 yards per outing in 64 games against outer-division foes.

Jackson's 0.32 touchdowns per game against the NFC East also trails his 0.41 mark against the NFL's seven other divisions. His career yards per game against the Cowboys (73.8), Giants (65.8) and Redskins (52.0) all trail his average against the rest of the league.

If he still feels like squawking on the next must-see installment of DeSean Jackson Home Team, though, DJax can correctly label himself a Vikings killer after waxing Minnesota for 347 yards and two touchdowns over three career bouts against the Purple and Gold.

Or, better yet, DeSean could tone down the quote factory until his Redskins find a way to win more than four games in a season.

