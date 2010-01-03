DEs Freeney, Mathis among Colts starters sitting vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Quarterback Peyton Manning will make his 192nd consecutive start, although the Indianapolis Colts are resting numerous starters, including defensive ends Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis, in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills.
Freeney, cornerback Jerraud Powers, defensive tackle Antonio Johnson and right tackle Ryan Diem are among the Colts players ruled out of the game. Indianapolis (14-1), the AFC's top playoff seed, also lists numerous starting lineup changes by sitting out Mathis, linebacker Clint Session, safety Melvin Bullitt and left tackle Charlie Johnson.
Weather will play a factor, with snow falling and a frigid wind plunging temperatures into the teens.
