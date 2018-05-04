Around the NFL

Derwin James was close to being Ravens' No. 16 pick

Published: May 04, 2018 at 09:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

When Derwin James slipped to the Chargers at No. 17 overall, the Florida State safety was widely acclaimed as one of the draft's early-round steals.

If the Ravens hadn't traded out of the No. 16 spot, however, James wouldn't have landed in Los Angeles as a godsend for Gus Bradley's defense.

In a Thursday interview with BaltimoreRavens.com's podcast, The Lounge, assistant general manager Eric DeCosta revealed that he and Ozzie Newsome would have drafted James had Baltimore kept the pick.

When the organization's top decision-makers met at owner Steve Bisciotti's Jupiter, Fla. home after the season, DeCosta explained, they discussed the importance of adding playmakers on offense.

"I thought Derwin James was one of the best players in the draft," DeCosta added, "but ... the value of this draft was really the third, fourth, fifth round. So for us to go back and get additional picks made a lot of sense. As hard as it was moving away from Derwin James, we felt like it was the right thing to do for this club."

Taking a panoramic view of the offseason approach, Newsome and DeCosta have done a masterful job of overhauling an offense that had grown stale enough to halt Baltimore's annual march to the postseason over the past few years. Starting with the trade down for tight end Hayden Hurst and a trade up for quarterback Lamar Jackson, Newsome earned praise from coach John Harbaugh for a draft class that might just rank as one of the best in franchise history.

Don't make the mistake, though, of labeling it Newsome's final draft class.

Although Newsome is stepping down from his GM role after the 2018 season, he is slated to become "the highest-paid scout in America," Bisciotti quipped in February.

"It's not Ozzie's last draft. Let's put that to rest," DeCosta emphasized Thursday. "But the dynamic is changing. It will change next year."

Here's what else we learned from DeCosta's interview with The Lounge:

  1. DeCosta joined Harbaugh and Newsome in the insistence that Jackson is no immediate threat to Joe Flacco's job security.

"There's no bigger believer in Joe Flacco than me," DeCosta said. "I know Joe can lead this team into the playoffs this year. ... I've got no doubts in Joe's abilities.

"And with Lamar I think that we've drafted a guy that is a great athlete, a great kid, just an unbelievable college player with a skill set to provide us with tremendous insurance and someday be a really, really good player in this league."

  1. The decision to draft Hurst over Alabama wideout Calvin Ridley was "agonizing," DeCosta acknowledged.

The free-agent additions of Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead factored in, along with the team's research on positional production.

"First-round tight ends historically have done much better than first-round wideouts, a much more volatile position in the draft," DeCosta explained.

  1. Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown saw his stock drop precipitously after a nightmare performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. What DeCosta saw, however, was a "shutdown tackle" on game tape. When the Ravens scouted him during the season, they thought he was first-round caliber. They expect him to compete immediately for the starting right-tackle job.
  1. The Ravens had designs on selecting a running back, only to get foiled by teams selecting ahead of them in the middle and late rounds of the draft.
  1. It's safe to say DeCosta is a fan of the Bears' first-round pick. While the Ravens traded out of the opportunity to select James, they wouldn't have passed up the chance grab Georgia's Butkus Award winner.

"If you've got a chance to get a guy like Roquan Smith," DeCosta said, "you should probably take him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown's resounding return: 'A.J.'s fantastic. We expect those things from A.J.'

Back in action for the Tennessee Titans for the first time since Week 11, wide receiver A.J. Brown lifted the Titans offense and ignited a comeback as Tennessee bested the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, on Thursday Night Football. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Titans' win over 49ers on Thursday night

Having looked overmatched through the first 30 minutes, the Titans, led by Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown, came roaring back in the second half and came away with a dramatic 20-17 win over the 49ers. 
news

Cowboys clinch first playoff berth since 2018 following 49ers' loss to Titans

The Dallas Cowboys clinched their first playoff berth in three years Thursday, thanks to the Tennessee Titans' victory over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Week 16 Thursday night inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Buccaneers place RB Leonard Fournette, LB Lavonte David on injured reserve

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is officially done for the rest of the regular season.

The Buccaneers on Thursday placed their starting running back, as well as linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿, on IR. The two will miss at least three games but will be eligible to return for the start of the playoffs.
news

Rams designate RB Cam Akers to return from injured reserve five months after Achilles injury

The Los Angeles Rams' offense could be getting a boost for a possible playoff run. Running back Cam Akers was designated to return from IR on Thursday.
news

Titans activate WR A.J. Brown (chest) from injured reserve ahead of 'TNF' vs. 49ers

Tennessee is welcoming back a key target for ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿. The Titans are activating WR A.J. Brown from IR with the intent of playing him Thursday night against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe report.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 23

The Cleveland Browns placed another key starter on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, as center ﻿JC Tretter﻿ announced he has tested positive. He joins more than a dozen teammates on the COVID list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Vikings place Dalvin Cook on reserve/COVID-19 list; RB out vs. Rams

Minnesota will be without its Pro Bowl back in Week 16. The Vikings placed star running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
news

Saints preparing to start rookie QB Ian Book vs. Dolphins; Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian on COVID list

The Saints are down to their third-string quarterback as they prepare for Monday night's game against the Dolphins. New Orleans is placing ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving rookie Ian Book in line to start Week 16, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich not concerned with RB Jonathan Taylor's heavy workload

It was just over a month ago that Colts HC Frank Reich publicly stated he had no issue with Jonathan Taylor's workload, and in fact, after a 27-touch outing in Week 10, Reich said then he'd like to see it increase. He certainly got his wish.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW