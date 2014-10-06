Around the NFL

Derrick Shelby suspended indefinitely by Dolphins

Oct 06, 2014
The Miami Dolphins have put Derrick Shelby on the shelf.

The team announced Monday that the third-year defensive lineman has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Broward County (Florida) Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL Media that Shelby was arrested Saturday on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest without violence -- both misdemeanor charges. Police told The Miami Herald that the incident followed an altercation at a Fort Lauderdale nightclub.

"We were disappointed to learn about Derrick's arrest," the Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said in a statement released Monday. "Everyone in this organization is held to high standards of conduct and professionalism. Based on my conversations with Derrick and the information we have thus far, Derrick will be placed on Indefinite Club Suspension. When we have completed all of the necessary diligence, we will make a final determination on his discipline."

With 36 appearances over the past three seasons, Shelby has played an important reserve role along Miami's line. With two sacks over four games in 2014, his absence comes at a poor time for a defense that will ask Dion Jordan and Terrence Fede to pick up the slack.

