Around the NFL

Derrick Johnson signs contract to retire with Chiefs

Published: May 02, 2019 at 06:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Another Kansas City Chiefs legend not with a team will end his career as a member of the team.

Middle linebacker Derrick Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Chiefs and will retire, the team announced. ESPN's Adam Teicher first reported the news.

Johnson's decision comes one day after his former teammate, running back Jamaal Charles, signed a one-day contract and retired.

The 36-year-old Johnson entered the league in 2005 as a first-round pick (15th overall) with the Chiefs, and went on to enjoy a productive career in Kansas City as the heart and soul of the defense before his release in March 2018.

Johnson then joined the Oakland Raiders, but played in just six games before the Raiders cut him loose.

He finishes his career as the Chiefs' all-time leader in tacklers (1,151), while adding 14 interceptions, 27.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits. Johnson was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2010 and a four-time Pro Bowler (2011-13, 2015).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Trent Baalke hopes Jaguars never have to spend big in free agency again

Jacksonville tossed around cash at the start of free agency like there was no tomorrow. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said that he hopes the spree is the last time Jacksonville has to spend big to bring in new players.
news

Chargers coach Staley: Cost for acquiring Khalil Mack was 'very minimum for a player of his caliber'

Upon the introduction of Khalil Mack as a Los Angeles Charger, head coach Brandon Staley believes the six-time Pro Bowler will return to form.
news

Buccaneers, WR Chris Godwin agree to three-year, $60M deal

Chris Godwin and the Buccaneers have agreed to a three-year deal worth $60 million, with $40 million guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert signing with Dolphins, reuniting with Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins are expected to sign former 49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Russell Wilson says trade to Broncos was mutual decision, while Seahawks state QB desired fresh start

Russell Wilson was introduced as the newest Bronco on Wednesday and says the trade from the Seahawks was a mutual decision. Seattle's take was a little different. 
news

Von Miller signing with Bills on six-year, $120M deal; Buffalo also adds TE O.J. Howard

Von Miller is signing a six-year, $120 million deal to join the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.  The Bills are also adding former Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard.
news

Ex-Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith returning to Ravens on four-year, $35M contract

Za'Darius Smith agreed to a four-year, $35 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Titans releasing WR Julio Jones after one season

The Titans are releasing wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿ after one season with the club. Jones will be released with a post-June 1 designation, which means Tennessee will save $9.513 million in 2022 cash and cap space.
news

J.D. McKissic to re-sign with Commanders after agreeing to deal with Bills

Running back J.D. McKissic is heading back to Washington after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Raiders to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones, trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts for Rock Ya-Sin

Las Vegas is making moves ahead of the new league year. The Raiders are expected to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones and trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis for corner Rock Ya-Sin.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck to become ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team

After two decades commentating together, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have signed multiyear agreements to become ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team, ESPN announced on Wednesday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW