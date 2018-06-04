Derrick Henry among 2018 fantasy players to avoid

Last year, Doyle was a top 10 tight end in both standard and PPR formats with Ebron sitting just outside that range in both formats. Of course, that was when they were playing on different squads and not battling each other for targets. If there's an upside it's that the Colts are still auditioning pass-catchers to support T.Y. Hilton. With Indy able to easily part ways with either (or both) players after the season, there's a chance for a legitimate competition between the two. It just seems highly unlikely that there's room for two top 10 tight ends in this currently nebulous offense.