Derek Carr wants Latavius Murray back in Oakland

Tuesday saw two established veteran running backs in Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charleshit free agency, adding more bodies to and affecting the value of an already crowded tailback market.
One running back in particular that could be hurt or helped by these additions is Raiders running back Latavius Murray, who, after three seasons in Oakland, will test the market come March 9.
While Murray might hope to land in the most lucrative situation available, his quarterback doesn't want him to search far for a new gig.
Raiders gunslinger Derek Carr said Tuesday on Schein on Sports that he told Murray that he "wants Latavius back."
In his MVP-caliber 2016 season, Carr benefited from a dominant ground game, spearheaded by Murray behind an offensive line of behemoths. That formula, coupled with pass-catching playmakers on the outside, turned the Raiders' offense into one of the league's most feared ... before Carr went down with a season-ending leg injury. Murray averaged four yards per carry for the second straight season and rushed for 12 touchdowns, but lost out on carries to speedier backs like Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington.
The Raiders could franchise tag Murray ahead of Wednesday's deadline at a value of roughly $11.789 million, but that number exceeds what top backs like Peterson are expected to garner on the market. (For comparison, Murray, NFL.com's 59th-ranked free agent and fifth-ranked available running back, earned $2.26 million over four years in his rookie deal.)
With the tailback field swelling as free agency approaches, it's more likely the Raiders will let Murray walk and then make their offer later.
Carr, on the other hand, sounded very optimistic that by the time his rookie contract runs out at the end of 2017, he will have a deal in place to stay in Oakland.
"That's gonna be up to (general manager) Reggie (McKenzie) and my agent. They know how I feel," Carr continued. "I'm a Raider for life."
The future is bright in the Easy Bay as long as Carr is healthy and upright. Do the Raiders value Murray in the same way?