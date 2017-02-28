Derek Carr wants Latavius Murray back in Oakland

In his MVP-caliber 2016 season, Carr benefited from a dominant ground game, spearheaded by Murray behind an offensive line of behemoths. That formula, coupled with pass-catching playmakers on the outside, turned the Raiders' offense into one of the league's most feared ... before Carr went down with a season-ending leg injury. Murray averaged four yards per carry for the second straight season and rushed for 12 touchdowns, but lost out on carries to speedier backs like Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington.