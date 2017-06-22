Derek Carr's actually underpaid -- like all franchise QBs

The time is now for this Raiders squad, with Carr's value incalculable. Following the MVP candidate's devastating broken leg on Christmas Eve last season, the Raiders went from one of the NFL's best offenses to inert in subsequent losses to the Broncosand Texans. As steady off the field as he is accurate on it, Carr stands out for his composure and late-game dramatics. His 11 fourth-quarter comebacks over the last two years tied Peyton Manning (in 2008-09) for the most in a two-year stretch in NFL history. Manning won the MVP award both of those years.