Derek Carr 'really excited' for Raiders' up-tempo O

"The things that I wanted to go back and see, I did. Those were the things I needed to work on," Carr said of his offseason film-watching. "My whole mindset, you guys know, is I want to win Super Bowls. How do we do that? Me, by myself, the way I do that is I have to get better personally ... I went back and said, 'What do I need to get better at?' Because the NFL game is way different than college. It's not like, 'Oh, I'll just keep doing the same thing.' You can't. I've got to change some things and I'm looking forward to seeing how that works."