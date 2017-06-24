Around the NFL

Derek Carr: I'll hand it to Marshawn on 1-yard line

Published: Jun 24, 2017 at 04:23 AM

It's pretty good to be Derek Carr these days.

A new $125 million contract. As much Chick-fil-A as any human could ever want. The trendy Super Bowl buzz. And a new toy on offense in Marshawn Lynch.

Pairing Lynch on the ground with the ascending Carr-Amari Cooper tandem in the air makes Oakland one of the most dynamic offenses in the league. The Raiders traded for the bruising running back this offseason with their eye on a run at a title, using Lynch as a punishing hammer on defenses, especially in the cold December contests and as the calendar turns to January.

But could Carr feel compelled to prove his value now that he's the highest-paid player in league history? Will he feel the need win games with his arm over just handing the ball off to Lynch and letting Beast Mode do its thing? Don't count on it.

"My No. 1 goal is that I'm going to make sure that I give everything I have to this organization," Carr told reporters Friday at a news conference announcing his new contract. "There's no pressure, there's no, you know, we'll be on the 1-yard line and I won't give it to Marshawn -- I'll throw it. There's none of that stuff. I don't care about the stats. That's not my No. 1 objective. I don't care if I throw 10 touchdowns next year. If we win every game, that's all I care about."

So there you have it. Carr has no intentions of getting Malcolm Butler'd in a hypothetical Super Bowl XLIX scenario, and doesn't feel the need to prove the new-mega contract is justified. We're sure Marshawn is happy to hear.

By the way, that sound you just heard is a million Seahawks fans -- and probably Richard Sherman -- telling Carr to can it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

Center Mick Tingelhoff played in 240 straight games for the Vikings, earning six Pro Bowl nods. Tingelhoff has passed away at the age of 81.
news

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tyrann Mathieu, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19, was activated on Saturday, but his status for the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the team wants to monitor Mathieu before deciding on whether he'll play.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 11

News and notes on injuries and transactions from Saturday of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

Lions place LT Taylor Decker on IR following finger surgery

﻿The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker﻿ on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Decker is now out for at least three weeks. 
news

Eagles sign OT Jordan Mailata to four-year, $64M extension  

Jordan Mailata signed a four-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, who locked up the offensive tackle for $64 million with a max of $80 million and $40.85 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt on weight of being top-paid defender: 'I'm built for this'

Though there were bumps in the road to get there, it all worked out for T.J. Watt and the Steelers. Now, following it up becomes paramount, as Watt will hit the 2021 season with the tag of being the league's top-paid defender.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Christian McCaffrey is ready to be Christian McCaffrey again'

After missing 13 games in 2020, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has the confidence of his offensive coordinator Joe Brady that the Pro Bowl back will return to his phenomenal form.
news

NFL world remembers, pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid homage on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
news

Nyheim Hines, Colts agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension

Indianapolis isn't done extending its key players. Next up for a new deal: ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿. The Colts and Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports. The new deal includes $12 million in guaranteed money.
news

Austin Ekeler (hamstring) returns to practice, questionable for Chargers' game against Washington

﻿Austin Ekeler﻿'s status saw an upgrade Friday, but he's still not entirely certain for Sunday. The Chargers running back is questionable for Los Angeles' game against Washington, according to the team's Friday injury report.
news

Cowboys RT La'el Collins suspended five games for violation of substance-abuse policy

Dallas Cowboys starting offensive tackle La'El Collins has been suspended by the NFL for five games due to violation of the NFL Policy and Program of Substances of Abuse.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

Browns WR ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW