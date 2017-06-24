Derek Carr: I'll hand it to Marshawn on 1-yard line

"My No. 1 goal is that I'm going to make sure that I give everything I have to this organization," Carr told reporters Friday at a news conference announcing his new contract. "There's no pressure, there's no, you know, we'll be on the 1-yard line and I won't give it to Marshawn -- I'll throw it. There's none of that stuff. I don't care about the stats. That's not my No. 1 objective. I don't care if I throw 10 touchdowns next year. If we win every game, that's all I care about."