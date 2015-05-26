Derek Carr doesn't throw at Raiders OTAs

OAKLAND -- Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took snaps in individual drills of Tuesday's OTA practice, but did not throw any passes. Carr, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury to his right hand/arm, also did not take part in any team drills.
Carr was in his helmet and wore the same gear as the three other quarterbacks for the Raiders. Carr did not don any tape or support on the injury.
Former Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder took first-team snaps. He was backed up by Matt McGloin and Cody Fajardo.
Carr missed OTAs last week with the same hand injury, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the second-year quarterback won't need surgery on his right ring finger and that the Raiders are not concerned about his status.