Depth chart tracker: Vikings' Taylor remains a factor

The 49ers did what few teams have done all season: they stopped the vaunted Minnesota rushing attack. Aside from an 84-yard touchdown run by Chester Taylor (and that's admittedly quite an aside), the Vikings had just 33 yards on 30 carries. Adrian Peterson, who looked so good in the previous game upon his return from a knee injury, had a career-low three yards on 14 carries. The Vikings got the all-important W, but the game was a good reminder that Peterson is still just a rookie and is capable of being held in check.