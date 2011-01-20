DeOssie, Denney announced as long snappers for NFC, AFC

Zak DeOssie of the New York Giants and John Denney of the Miami Dolphins have been chosen as the long snappers for the NFC and AFC Pro Bowl teams, respectively.
Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith selected DeOssie on Thursday. It will be DeOssie's second Pro Bowl. He played in the all-star game two years ago.
DeOssie will work with Dallas Cowboys punter Mat McBriar and Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers -- both NFC East rivals -- in Hawaii one week from Sunday. It isn't known who will be the holder.
The Giants will have four players in the Pro Bowl. Guard Chris Snee will start, and defensive end Justin Tuck and safety Antrel Rolle are reserves. Center Shaun O'Hara also was selected to the NFC team, but he will not play because of his foot, ankle and Achilles' tendon injuries. O'Hara underwent surgery on his foot Wednesday.
"It's an honor to be named to the AFC Pro Bowl team and it always feels nice to be recognized by people attached to the game," Denney told the Dolphins' official website.
Denney will join Dolphins teammates Jake Long and Cameron Wake in the Pro Bowl, scheduled to be played Jan. 30 in Honolulu.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.