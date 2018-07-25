Denzel Ward agrees to rookie contract with Browns

Around the NFL

The Cleveland Browns officially have their entire 2018 draft class under contract.

The Browns signed cornerback Denzel Ward, the fourth overall pick of the draft, to a deal, general manager John Dorsey announced Wednesday as the team reported for training camp.

While Dorsey didn't disclose financial details, Ward's contract is a standard four-year deal with a team option for a fifth year.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Ward enters training camp with momentum from organized team activities and minicamp, where he quickly gained the trust of teammates and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who called Ward "one of the best press guys" he has seen at the professional level in recent years.

Ward will have every opportunity to secure a starting job in training camp ahead of the regular season as the Browns seek to improve their pass defense, which ranked 19th in the league in 2017.

With Ward's signing, there are just two unsigned first-round picks: Sam Darnold and Roquan Smith.

