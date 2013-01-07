Denver Broncos' Willis McGahee isn't ready to play on hurt knee

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee says his rehabilitation from an injured knee is on track, but "if we played a game tomorrow, no I couldn't go."
The 10th-year veteran, who became one of the NFL's most dependable runners despite tearing all the ligaments in his left knee during his last game in college, is eligible to return to practice Tuesday after tearing a ligament in his right knee on Nov. 18. He would be eligible to play in the AFC championship game if Denver advances.
McGahee said his rehabilitation is going well, but he doesn't know how the knee will respond when he returns to practice. Coach John Fox was noncommittal about the timing of McGahee's return and said he would update the team's injuries on Tuesday.
McGahee got the bulk of Denver's carries through the first 9½ games, but went down in the second quarter of a home game against the San Diego Chargers in November. Despite the injury, he led the team with 731 yards rushing in the regular season.
McGahee said he felt no sense of frustration watching another running back do his job while he's injured. This is the fifth playoff team he's been part of. None of the previous four - three in Baltimore and one with the Broncos - went to the Super Bowl.
"We're winning," he said. "Three more games to the Super Bowl, as long as we keep winning. My selfish days are over with. It's time to get a ring."
