Denver Broncos' Wes Welker says sports brings energy to his life

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Associated Press reported that Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker talked to the Global Alliance for Health and Sport about the benefits of sports.
- Pro Football Talk reported that Jim Kelly, who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, posted a thank you video on his Facebook page.
- Medical Xpress reported on a study in Utah that found increased levels of radiation in medical centers because of the rise in the number of CT scans for concussions.
- The New York Daily News reported that New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has begun to throw after ankle surgery.
- Fox Sports Arizona reported on how Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is working around the world to help kids hear.
- CFL Hall of Fame quarterback Matt Dunigan, whose career ended due to concussions, told the BHP Billiton Brain Blitz Gala that he wants to elminiate the stigma associated with concussions, the StarPhoenix in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, reported.
- WTSP-TV in Tampa featured former Tampa Bay Buccaneers who played a charity softball game with members of the Wounded Warriors Project.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor