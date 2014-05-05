 Skip to main content
Denver Broncos' Wes Welker says sports brings energy to his life

Published: May 05, 2014

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Pro Football Talk reported that Jim Kelly, who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, posted a thank you video on his Facebook page.
  • Medical Xpress reported on a study in Utah that found increased levels of radiation in medical centers because of the rise in the number of CT scans for concussions.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

