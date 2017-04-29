Denver Broncos trade RB Kapri Bibbs to Niners

The Denver Broncos traded Kapri Bibbs and a fifth-round pick to the Niners for a 2018 fourth-round selection.
An undrafted free agent in 2014, Bibbs averaged 4.4 yards per carry on 29 attempts in 2016.
The 49ers add Bibbs to a backfield headlined by Carlos Hyde and newly signed veteran backup Tim Hightower. The team also traded up in the fourth round to draft Utah runner Joe Williams. Bibbs was expendable for John Elway who has C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker as his top tailbacks.
With Hyde's injury history, Bibbs will provide a change-of-pace insurance in San Francisco.