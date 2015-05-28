Around the NFL

Denver Broncos sign offensive tackle Ryan Harris

Published: May 28, 2015 at 08:53 AM

Just hours after losing starting left tackle Ryan Clady for the season, the Denver Broncos have already made plans for how they will replace him.

The Broncos announced that they had signed Ryan Harris to a one-year contract to bolster their tackle depth. ESPN first reported the news. Harris played for Kubiak in Houston. While he struggled in Kansas City last year, he provides knowledge of Kubiak's system and plenty of starting experience.

Harris sounds more like a backup plan than anything. Kubiak indicated that second-round pick Ty Sambrailoworked at left tackle at practice Thursday, and he looks to be first in line for the job. Last year's third-round pick Michael Schofield will also be in the mix.

Losing Clady is a big blow for the Broncos. But he has not been the same since a foot injury in 2013, and the Broncos are installing a new system under Kubiak. The timing of the injury allows Kubiak to prepare multiple options for the left tackle job, and Peyton Manning's quick release helps out any offensive linemen.

It's a season of transition in Denver, even as their Super Bowl window remains open. The loss of Clady just speeds up the change on the offensive line, where the team could have new four starters.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl LVII victory

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement through Instagram on Sunday following Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on earning second Super Bowl ring: 'It's a whole other feeling to get two'

Following the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, TE Travis Kelce fought back emotions when talking about beating his brother Jason and the effect the win will have on Andy Reid's legacy going forward.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl LVII: 'I think I'm going to hang around'

Andy Reid, awash in celebratory confetti following his Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, said he's staying put as the franchise's head coach.

news

Eagles CB James Bradberry on crucial third-down penalty: 'It was holding'

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry told reporters following Philadelphia's loss in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday that he held Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a crucial third down in the fourth quarter.

news

NFL community, fans react to Chiefs' 38-35 win over Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, on Sunday at an electric State Farm Stadium to win their second Super Bowl in four years. See the reactions of athletes, celebrities and notable figures across the country.

news

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP

Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl LVII Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Chiefs overcome 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Eagles, capture Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a high-scoring shootout to capture their second Super Bowl victory in four years on Sunday.

news

Super Bowl LVII inactives: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The full inactive report for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.

news

Derek Carr informs Raiders he won't accept trade to Saints; Las Vegas expected to release QB

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr informed the team he won't accept a trade before his contract deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Las Vegas is expected to release the QB, Rapoport added.

news

Ravens DE Calais Campbell wants Lamar Jackson to return in 2023: 'He needs to stay in Baltimore'

During Super Bowl LVII Sunday's "NFL GameDay Morning," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell made his pitch for quarterback Lamar Jackson to stay with Baltimore for the 2023 NFL season and beyond.

news

Texans hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator

The Houston Texans are hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

news

Austin Ekeler hopes OC Kellen Moore helps Chargers find consistency: 'We've got unfinished business'

Chargers running back is "salty" about the team's wild-card collapse, and he hopes new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can help Los Angeles develop the necessary consistency for a deep postseason run in the future.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE