Denver Broncos sign offensive tackle Ryan Harris

Just hours after losing starting left tackle Ryan Clady for the season, the Denver Broncos have already made plans for how they will replace him.
The Broncos announced that they had signed Ryan Harris to a one-year contract to bolster their tackle depth. ESPN first reported the news. Harris played for Kubiak in Houston. While he struggled in Kansas City last year, he provides knowledge of Kubiak's system and plenty of starting experience.
Harris sounds more like a backup plan than anything. Kubiak indicated that second-round pick Ty Sambrailoworked at left tackle at practice Thursday, and he looks to be first in line for the job. Last year's third-round pick Michael Schofield will also be in the mix.
Losing Clady is a big blow for the Broncos. But he has not been the same since a foot injury in 2013, and the Broncos are installing a new system under Kubiak. The timing of the injury allows Kubiak to prepare multiple options for the left tackle job, and Peyton Manning's quick release helps out any offensive linemen.
It's a season of transition in Denver, even as their Super Bowl window remains open. The loss of Clady just speeds up the change on the offensive line, where the team could have new four starters.
