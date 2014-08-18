Denver Broncos season preview: Super Bowl-bound

You know the Broncos are stacked on paper when this is their biggest issue. Ball should at least be as solid as former Manning tag team partners like Joseph Addai or Dominic Rhodes. Manning ultimately creates great running games on his own. According to the Football Outsiders Almanac, Broncos runners saw only 6.07 defenders in the box-per-snap last year, the second lowest total in the league. Denver was by far the best offense on play action passes. That had nothing to do with Moreno.