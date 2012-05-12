 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos' offense still growing under Peyton Manning

Published: May 12, 2012 at 08:00 AM

Denver Broncos receivers Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas are like "two little kids in a candy shop" with quarterback Peyton Manning now onboard, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy said Saturday, according to the Denver Post.

A season after grinding out games in a run-heavy offense under Tim Tebow, the Broncos are looking to the air with Manning. They're just still figuring out how, McCoy said.

Wyche: AFC divisional challengers

Who are the biggest threats to reigning kings of each AFC division? Steve Wyche likes the Bengals and Bills, among others. **More ...**

"It all starts with the quarterback," McCoy said, via the Broncos official website. "We have to look at the quarterback and (ask), 'What does he like? What are the things that he is excited to do?' Or, if we come Sunday and there are a couple plays in the game plan that Peyton doesn't like—or any quarterback here doesn't like—we're taking them out, because you have two strikes against you already."

But the offensive coordinator hopes the four-time MVP will be receptive to the Broncos' two-back system, which has been a staple of the offense.

McCoy said: "I'll tell you what: The way Peyton works and the way he wants to work is unbelievable. He doesn't want to leave any detail out. He's going to be very meticulous in everything he does."

McCoy said tight ends will now be the first or second option for Manning on some plays, a staple of the former Indianapolis Colt's passing repertoire.

"They've worked extremely hard this offseason so far," McCoy said of Decker and Thomas. "They know an opportunity like this doesn't come around very often. To be able to play with a quarterback we have now, they're doing everything possible to make sure they know every little detail of everything we're doing, getting in the best shape of their lives."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who has the most at stake in Super Bowl LVIII? Kyle Shanahan, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy top list

With the loaded San Francisco 49ers facing off against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, the stage is set for an epic title bout in Las Vegas. So, who has the MOST at stake in Super Bowl LVIII? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking, spotlighting 10 key individuals.
news

Colts' Gardner Minshew uncertain of future despite going from QB2 to Pro Bowler: 'Ain't no tellin'. That's something they gotta tell me.' 

After going from second-string QB to Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts this season, Gardner Minshew once again stands at a career crossroads. Minshew spoke with NFL.com's Grant Gordon about the chances of moving on from Indy versus staying another year with head coach Shane Steichen.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen retiring after nine seasons in the NFL

Ryan Jensen's valiant effort to make it back to the field has ended in a bittersweet acceptance of reality. The Buccaneers center is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons, and a decade spent in the league. He announced his decision Friday via social media.