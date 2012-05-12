Denver Broncos' offense still growing under Peyton Manning

Denver Broncos receivers Eric Decker and Demaryius Thomas are like "two little kids in a candy shop" with quarterback Peyton Manning now onboard, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy said Saturday, according to the Denver Post.
A season after grinding out games in a run-heavy offense under Tim Tebow, the Broncos are looking to the air with Manning. They're just still figuring out how, McCoy said.
"It all starts with the quarterback," McCoy said, via the Broncos official website. "We have to look at the quarterback and (ask), 'What does he like? What are the things that he is excited to do?' Or, if we come Sunday and there are a couple plays in the game plan that Peyton doesn't like—or any quarterback here doesn't like—we're taking them out, because you have two strikes against you already."
But the offensive coordinator hopes the four-time MVP will be receptive to the Broncos' two-back system, which has been a staple of the offense.
McCoy said: "I'll tell you what: The way Peyton works and the way he wants to work is unbelievable. He doesn't want to leave any detail out. He's going to be very meticulous in everything he does."
McCoy said tight ends will now be the first or second option for Manning on some plays, a staple of the former Indianapolis Colt's passing repertoire.
"They've worked extremely hard this offseason so far," McCoy said of Decker and Thomas. "They know an opportunity like this doesn't come around very often. To be able to play with a quarterback we have now, they're doing everything possible to make sure they know every little detail of everything we're doing, getting in the best shape of their lives."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.