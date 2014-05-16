Demetri Goodson among 2014 NFL Draft's most intriguing picks

As an honorable-mention selection, there's new Detroit Lions DT Caraun Reid. He is just the third player drafted from Princeton since 1990 and only the seventh in the past 40 years. More than that, though, his off-field interests are intriguing. Reid, a pre-med major, sings bass with Old Nassoul, an a cappella group that performs soul and R&B; he also plays guitar and drums in a jazz band and directs a church choir. Then there's his first name. Befitting a guy who now is a 300-pounder, Reid was a big baby, too -- 11 pounds at birth. His first name "came from my doctor. He did a pretty good job delivering me and whatnot -- I was a pretty big baby, and my mom's not a big woman," Reid told mlive.com. "They named me 'Caraun' after him. His last name was Carauno, so they just chopped off the 'o.' "