DeMaurice Smith still proud of new CBA one year into deal

"I've been blessed to do a lot of different types of things in my career, and I've found the things that are most satisfying happen when pools of people get together to do things that none could've accomplished individually," he said. "It's the player leadership, but it's also the league, Roger, the owners, everyone. Getting that deal done, and doing it in a way where we didn't miss any games, ensuring there were the right financial incentives for both parties and the right safety measures. ... What stuck out to me in negotiating all of that was the triumph of teamwork.