Around the NFL

Monday, Jun 01, 2020 12:48 PM

Demario Davis: We have to change the way we police in U.S.

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Monday begins a new week following a weekend filled with civil unrest across the United States.

In a moment filled with pain, anger, confusion and overflowing frustration, one NFL player articulated how we might attempt to move toward a better future together. Demario Davis, a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints and a prominent member of the Players Coalition, spoke about the ongoing, nationwide protests related to the death of George Floyd during a Monday appearance on NFL NOW.

In Davis' opinion, progress begins with honoring Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck last week. His death has sparked protests across the country.

"We can't bring justice to these families," Davis said. "Justice would be bringing those people back and we can't bring them back. The first thing we can do is try to honor those families. The way we honor those families specifically the Floyd family is making sure that all four of those officers are not just charged and arrested but convicted. Three of the officers haven't been arrested but 1,600 people have been arrested since the protests began. That's a problem and that continues to sweep the issue that exists under the rug.

"Then we have to change the way policing is done in our country. We know how to respond to crisis, we know how to respond to tragedies. Just think back to 9/11. 9/11 changed the way that we do airports. You'll never walk into an airport and it'll be the same. It was changed as a form of protection. We would never allow that situation to happen again in our country and that's what we need to do around policing. We need to change the way that that we police so we won't have these incidents come up again. Because every time it does it tears at the threads of America. It tears us apart."

The protests that have unfolded in many major American cities and beyond the nation's borders focus on police brutality and its effect on innocent civilians, specifically minorities who have lost their lives at the hands of officers' excessive use of force. Davis reiterated the importance of changing the hiring processes in police departments across the country in an effort to prevent empowerement of so-called "bad apples."

"We can't allow bad apples in this specific situation in this specific occupation," Davis explained. "It would be the same if we were to say it's OK to have a few bad apples as pilots. Most of our pilots do well, but a few crash planes, we can't have that. Some occupations can't afford to have a few bad apples and police officers is one of them."

The Players Coalition, which put out a statement on Floyd this weekend, was established at a time when NFL players' protesting of police brutality was a hot-button issue beyond the playing field of an NFL stadium. While problems continue to exist on a larger scale, the group has worked at a micro level, sending groups of players on social justice reform trips focused on learning more about the landscape to better focus their efforts, for example. It hasn't just been a trending topic that dissipated with time in NFL locker rooms, but the latest instance of an unarmed black man losing his life at the hands of police officers has again brought the larger issue to the forefront of the American consciousness.

"I don't know why this one was the one that kind of broke the camel's back," Davis said. "This isn't a new conversation, especially amongst the black community in the locker room and everyone. The one thing I want to say about NFL locker rooms -- they're very diverse and everybody has a temperature to what's going on because of that diversity. Because of that diversity everybody generally understands what's going on to try to work collaboratively to find solutions to what's going on. And we need that to be reflected in the rest of the world and that's what's happening now.

"For whatever reason everybody is getting involved in this conversation saying, 'Hey, we have to do something.' And that's what's been needed. That's what's been needed in the past, and that's why I'm hopeful in this time because it's different because everybody is coming to the forefront and saying we're going to link our arms with the black community. They've been crying for too long, now we need change. And that's what we've been asking in every other situation that's came before."

For his own part, Davis is attempting to make an effort that will both spread a message of unity with the hopes of positive progress, while also helping protect those protesting for change during what is still an ongoing pandemic. He's producing masks with the phrases Man of God or Woman of God on them with the goal of directing all proceeds to the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while jogging in a residential neighborhood in Georgia.

"It's one thing for words or posts to be made, but what are your actions. I want to do what little bit I can," Davis explained. "I know alongside the Coalition we're going to be finding ways to change policy laws around policing in our country, but individually what can I do. And I wanted to bring that Man of God thing theme back because it helped me raise a lot of funds for hospitals and a lot of people are out protesting right now and we're still in the middle of a pandemic. So I wanted to make Man of God, Woman of God masks, and I'll do the masks and put those and all of the proceeds will go to the Arbery family and the Floyd family.

"It's nothing that we can do like I said to bring them justice, but the best we can do is try to honor them the best we can. That's one way that I wanted to do my part and help keep people safe because if you want to be out protesting you still need to be safe and also in a way that can aid the family in whatever their needs are during this time."

Related Content

49ers CEO: We need to 'be a beacon of hope and of light' 
news

49ers CEO: We need to 'be a beacon of hope and of light' 

Two days removed from donating $1 million toward organizations creating change, 49ers CEO Jed York said he hopes teams can use their platforms to facilitate progress.
Matt Nagy: Mitchell Trubisky has taken QB competition 'head-on'
news

Matt Nagy: Mitchell Trubisky has taken QB competition 'head-on'

Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated Monday on "Good Morning Football" that Mitchell Trubisky has handled the signing of Nick Foles well and expects the two QBs to compete for the job whenever offseason workouts begin. 
'Mission success' for Jaguars QB, NASA intern Josh Dobbs 
news

'Mission success' for Jaguars QB, NASA intern Josh Dobbs 

Jacksonville backup quarterback Josh Dobbs was an intern at NASA on hand to see Saturday's launch, stating: "Being able to see the teamwork involved in preparation for this launch was incredible for me."
Kliff Kingsbury using unusual offseason to improve offense
news

Kliff Kingsbury using unusual offseason to improve offense

With the NFL world on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is using his free time to find new plays and concoct elaborate schemes for the 2020 season. 
Play-action stats lean to Mayfield, Stefanski being good fit
news

Play-action stats lean to Mayfield, Stefanski being good fit

Even in a tough season, Baker Mayfield did well on play-action passes and that's a key element to Kevin Stefanski's offense. 
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) speaks with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Harbaugh's Ravens no longer an 'iceberg,' as foes will 'see us' 

Last year, opponents didn't know what was coming from the Ravens. This season, that won't be the case for John Harbaugh's reigning AFC North champs. 
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

History doesn't favor Cowboys having Dak Prescott play under tag

A look into history provided by NFL Research suggests that Dak Prescott playing under the tag doesn't bode well for a long history in Dallas.
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) rests during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Browns DC: Myles Garrett 'is in a good place'

Joe Woods believes Cleveland's standout pass rusher has the "right mindset" as he looks to make his return to the field. 
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Ravens defeated the Rams, 45-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

John Harbaugh thinks 'next step' for Lamar Jackson is downfield

Ravens coach believes one aspect of improvement for his offense is his MVP quarterback and receivers cashing in on opportunities down the field. 
George Kittle, 49ers not close at all on contract extension
news

George Kittle, 49ers not close at all on contract extension

Still on his rookie contract, the 49ers TE has yet to be paid like a top talent. Will San Francisco pay Kittle like a tight end or like a wide receiver if and when the sides get a deal done?
Deshaun Watson optimistic about eventual extension with Texans
news

Deshaun Watson optimistic about eventual extension with Texans

Like Patrick Mahomes, Watson expects to strike a deal that would cement him as his organization's franchise QB for half a decade to come at least.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL