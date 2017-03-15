Around the NFL

DeMarcus Ware left $9 million offer on table to retire

Published: Mar 15, 2017 at 02:30 AM

DeMarcus Ware says he turned down a $9 million offer to play football in 2017 with a team he would not name.

That's what the all-world pass rusher told the MMQB upon his decision to retire after 12 NFL seasons and 138.5 sacks. Ware said his mind and body feel great and that the offer was tempting.

"You go through so much as a player to keep playing -- for me lately, the neck injury, the back injury -- and then you correct those things," Ware said.

"And right now as a I stand here, my body feels great. My body feels youthful. There is no question in my mind that I could have played two or three more years. But I'm realistic about it. My body's good now, but how long will that last? How long can your body hold up at 34, 35, when what you do is likely to hurt yourself?"

The piece is well worth your time and gets into the nuances of playing hurt and what kind of impact the game can have on a 34-year-old man. I immediately came away infinitely more impressed with Steelers linebacker James Harrison, who plans on doing this into his forties.

But I also came away with a similar feeling to the one I had when Peyton Manning retired: It came too soon and I didn't appreciate it fully while it was happening. Ware was one of the torturous pass rushers of the last decade who brought the position into the spotlight. Even last year, he had the ability to take over games and would have made the perfect complementary piece for a team like Dallas in his final season.

Unfortunately, that's not in the cards. But following Ware -- and seeing his broadcasting work on NFL Network in recent months -- this isn't the last we've heard of him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roundup: TE Thaddeus Moss, son of HOFer Randy, claimed by Bengals

Thaddeus Moss is set to re-join his LSU teammate Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. 
news

Hurricanes DE Jaelan Phillips missed medical eval in Indianapolis after testing positive for COVID-19

Miami Hurricanes DE Jaelan Phillips, one of the top-rated pass rushers in the 2021 draft, was not in Indianapolis last week for medical evaluations because he tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Longtime Bengals back Giovani Bernard signing with Buccaneers

Running back Giovani Bernard is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Three-time Super Bowl champion WR Julian Edelman retires after Patriots release

Following 12 seasons and three Super Bowl victories with New England, ﻿Julian Edelman announced his retirement after the Patriots released him 
news

Sam Darnold 'excited for a fresh start' in Carolina after uncertainty drove him 'insane' in New York

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ has a fresh start with the Panthers. This new reality -- and the freedom from the enduring limbo that was his final season with the Jets -- is something he's wanted for a while now.
news

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with felony DWI, causing multi-vehicle car crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, officially was charged with driving while intoxicated and causing a multi-vehicle car crash in Feb. that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury, the Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers plan to let Teddy Bridgewater situation 'play out and see where it stands'

Coach Matt Rhule confirmed that the Panthers are allowing Teddy Bridgewater to seek a trade, but the team is in no hurry to make a move with its former starting QB.
news

Free-agent RB James Conner visiting Cardinals

Nearly a month after the start of free agency, James Conner is drawing interest. The former Steelers RB is visiting the Cardinals on Monday, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Jadeveon Clowney to visit Browns for second time on Wednesday

Three weeks ago, Jadeveon Clowney visited the Browns and left without a deal. This week, Cleveland has rebooted its pursuit of the talented free-agent edge rusher.
news

49ers' Shanahan, Lynch to attend second pro days of QBs Justin Fields, Trey Lance

Ian Rapoport reports that 49ers GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan will attend the second pro days of Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance in the coming week.
news

Broncos' Dalton Risner: Drew Lock 'doing a lot of work this offseason' with Peyton Manning

It might be a make-or-break season for Broncos QB Drew Lock. Amid an uncertain future in Denver, Lock has been preparing for Year 3 in the league by having film sessions with Peyton Manning.
news

Caleb Farley: 'NFL doctors confirmed I would be ready for the season' after medical checkup

Cornerback prospect Caleb Farley (back) received good news this past week after NFL doctors confirmed he should be physically ready to play in time for the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW