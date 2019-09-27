DeMarcus Lawrence: Cowboys will silence Saints fans

The Cowboys are one of six 3-0 teams entering Sunday (after Green Bay's loss Thursday night). Jerry Jones' squad has blasted off to start the season, ranking second in the NFL with a +53 point differential, and a +436 yard differential. The Cowboys offense ranks first in the NFC points per game (32.3), first in total yards per game (481.3), first in third-down percentage (58.1), tied for first in sacks (two), and tied for first in big plays (31). Meanwhile, the defense ranks fourth in the NFL in points per game allowed (14.7), second in opponent's third-down percentage (20.0), and tied for seventh in big plays allowed.