DeMarco Murray, Tony Romo lead Cowboys over Bears

CHICAGO -- DeMarco Murray ran for a season-high 179 yards and a touchdown, Tony Romo threw for three scores and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 41-28 on Thursday night.
The Cowboys (9-4) made it look easy for most of the night against a struggling team that lost star receiver Brandon Marshall to a rib injury. Dallas clinched its first winning season since 2009, but is looking for more, with an NFC East title and first playoff appearance in five years in sight.
Led by Romo and Murray, Dallas rebounded from a blowout loss to the Eagles on Thanksgiving and pulled within a half-game of them with a showdown in Philadelphia next week.
