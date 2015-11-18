DeMarco Murray or Chris Ivory in Week 11?

Stefon Diggs was shot out of a cannon in his first four NFL starts, and for that span of four games he was a top 10 option in fantasy with point totals of 8.7, 12.9, 17.7, and 15.5 in standard scoring. But in his last two games, he's cooled off significantly. To his credit one of those slower games came against the Rams who boast one of the league's best pass defenses. In that game, his three receptions netted him just 42 yards (which led the Vikings receivers), and one of them was a 30-yard completion. But the rookie couldn't get much going last week against a Raiders secondary that is nowhere near as tough as St. Louis' group. He hauled in both passes that came his way for just 46 yards (and again led the Vikings in receiving).