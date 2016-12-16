DeMarco Murray doesn't want comeback player award

Murray won Offensive Player of the Year in 2014 as the NFL's leading rusher and carrying the Dallas Cowboys' offense to the playoffs on 329 carries. In 2015, a worn-down Murray was an ill-fit in Chip Kelly's stretch-run system. Murray cratered in Philadelphia, earning just 702 yards on 193 carries. In 2016, Murray has bounced back in a big way, sitting second in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,135 through 13 games. Murray also has 12 touchdowns (nine rushing).