Delightfully obscure NFL nicknames ... explained!!

"I feel like there's levels to this game, and he's achieved the maximum of them all," Spikes said, via the Boston Herald. "I mean, what do you want? You've got a beautiful wife, a beautiful family. He's one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. He's got the rings that prove it. He's got the MVPs. What more could you achieve at this level? I just feel like he's in a league of his own. He's still going. I always admired him because of the edge he had each and every year coming into the season. He always would tell me, 'Hey B, they drafted me in the (sixth) round, man.' That was a long time ago, and he's still got that fire burning in him. As a player, you've got to respect that man."