Delhomme will not need surgery on strained elbow

Published: Sep 24, 2007 at 07:11 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme will not need surgery on his injured right elbow and will be day to day leading up to Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Coach John Fox said Delhomme underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed no serious damage.

"What the doctors are telling me, it's a strained elbow," Fox said. "There are days until we play this week, so I can't rule anything, other than day to day."

Delhomme was injured late in the third quarter of Carolina's 27-20 win over Atlanta on Sunday when he was sacked by John Abraham.

Delhomme continued to play until the next series, when he winced in pain and clutched his elbow after throwing a short pass to Brad Hoover. He was replaced by David Carr, who led the Panthers on two scoring drives to snap a tie and give the Panthers (2-1) the win.

Fox wouldn't say if he expects Carr, signed in the offseason after being a five-year starter in Houston, to take the majority of snaps in practice this week.

"Until we get day to day, we're not at tomorrow yet, so I can't answer that," Fox said.

Delhomme has thrown eight touchdown passes and just one interception, and his passer rating of 111.9 was tied for third in the NFL through Sunday's games.

Fox had no further information on starting middle linebacker Dan Morgan, who suffered shoulder, hamstring and heal injuries against the Falcons. Fox said Morgan was to be evaluated by doctors later Monday.

