Delhomme playing miserably, but he might be Panthers' best option

In Feeley, Fox would turn the team over to an eight-year veteran with only 15 career starts. Although he was once regarded as a rising star at the position, Feeley has also been plagued by turnovers throughout his career. He has thrown 29 interceptions in 23 appearances, and failed miserably during his brief stint as a starter in Miami during the 2004 season. In addition, he has only been with the Panthers for a little over a month, and obviously lacks a solid grasp of the offense. The team would need to scale back its playbook to give him a chance of succeeding.