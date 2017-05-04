Del Rio: Marshawn Lynch showing 'authentic passion'

Out of the big three veteran running backs who changed teams this offseason -- Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles being the others -- the most eyes are on the former Seahawk, who, before a core muscle injury in his final season, posted three straight years of at least 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns. It's not fair to assume he'll do it again at age 31, though Lynch seemed to always have a superhero-like quality to him.