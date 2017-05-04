Around the NFL

Del Rio: Marshawn Lynch showing 'authentic passion'

Published: May 04, 2017 at 01:53 AM

Forgive Oakland Raiders fans who are perhaps the least bit curious if their new star running back, who retired on a whim two years ago via Instagram during Super Bowl 50, is 100 percent on board with his latest foray in the NFL.

Worry not, Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio says. Marshawn Lynch is going to do this thing right.

"Authentic passion is what I see," Del Rio said, via ESPN.com. "He is a homegrown guy. He's extremely excited about joining this football team, being part of the Raider Nation, and we're excited to have him.

"You know, there are going to be questions about how much is left in his tank and we're going to find out. I don't know that I've ever seen anybody else be more excited and more pleased to be joining a team. My team. Our team."

Out of the big three veteran running backs who changed teams this offseason -- Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles being the others -- the most eyes are on the former Seahawk, who, before a core muscle injury in his final season, posted three straight years of at least 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns. It's not fair to assume he'll do it again at age 31, though Lynch seemed to always have a superhero-like quality to him.

Del Rio said he told Lynch how fortunate the running back was. There are few players in the NFL who can have the type of comeback/rewritten career opportunity Lynch has gotten, which is one of the reasons why hopes are so high. Lynch seems like an introvert on the field but might be one of the most emotional players in the game.

Can that emotion sustain itself throughout the long slog of the preseason and into the regular season? Can it propel Lynch to be the player he was three years ago?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

No players selected in 2023 NFL supplemental draft

The NFL held a supplemental draft on Tuesday for the first time since 2019, but the two eligible prospects were not selected, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Panthers' Yetur Gross-Matos sees position switch to outside linebacker as 'breath of fresh air'

With new Panthers DC Ejiro Evero bringing along a new defensive scheme, Yetur Gross-Matos is excited about his transition to the outside linebacker position.

news

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (ACL) 'progressing really well' ahead of training camp

Hendon Hooker is headed toward a "redshirt" season as the Lions QB rehabs a November ACL tear. The question entering training camp is whether the third-round pick will be able to get any on-field action at all.

news

J.J. Watt didn't sign with Steelers in 2021 in part due to brother T.J.'s contract situation

The Steelers have employed several sets of brothers in recent seasons, and back in 2021, Pittsburgh almost united the entire Watt clan in Pittsburgh.

news

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown still keeps notebook of 16 WRs drafted before him: 'It's something I'll never forget'

During an episode of last preseason's "Hard Knocks," Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown listed the 16 WRs taken before him in the 2021 NFL Draft from memory. Despite making his first Pro Bowl, St. Brown still refuses to let go of those names.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay advocates for early usage of QB Anthony Richardson: 'He has to play to get better'

Colts owner Jim Irsay advocated for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to take the field early in 2023, pointing out he has to play to get better.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on rivalry with Chiefs: 'We'll see them in December'

The rivalry between the Bengals and Chiefs has provided plenty of trash talk between the teams this offseason, and Cincinnati's star QB Joe Burrow says it'll all be settled in a regular-season matchup in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

news

Jaguars sign ex-USFL TE Josh Pederson, HC Doug's son

Tight end Josh Pederson, who most recently played for the USFL's Houston Gamblers, is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and his father, head coach Doug Pederson, the team announced Monday.

news

Panthers to induct Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad into team's Hall of Honor

The Carolina Panthers will honor two franchise legends during the 2023 season. The team announced on Monday that defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad will join the Hall of Honor.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) 'ready to roll' for 2023 training camp

After missing offseason workouts, Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) said he's on track to participate when Chicago kicks off camp on July 26.

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner has 'a lot of things' to work on after standout rookie season

Sauce Gardner enjoyed a hardware-winning rookie campaign, walking into the NFL as a lockdown corner. But even the Defensive Rookie of the Year knows he can improve.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More