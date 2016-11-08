Del Rio: Let's let Aldon Smith 'get his life in order'

It's nearly impossible for a coach to count on anything from a suspended player, even if the prospects are so enticing. Just ask Browns coach Hue Jackson, who spent the entire offseason downplaying the potential explosiveness of a Josh Gordon/Terrelle Pryor receiving tandem. Aldon Smith, who appears to be in excellent shape, would theoretically give the Raiders three of the best 10 speed rushers in football, but even Black Jack Del Rio knows it's not wise to count his chips before the end of the game. There is only one member of the Raiders staff who is allowed to keep in contact with Smith (player engagement director Lamont Winston) and Del Rio is not that person.