Deion Jones' INT keeps Atlanta Falcons in playoff hunt

Even if Ryan managed to salvage the win, it's no secret that the league's 14th-ranked offense pales in comparison to last season's historically great attack. What's the difference? Under creative play-caller Kyle Shanahan last year, Ryan played like a fast-breaking point guard with unmatched court vision, spreading the wealth to wide open receivers and running backs while hitting bullseyes downfield. Under Steve Sarkisian this year, the multi-purpose running backs and speed demon Taylor Gabriel are afterthoughts and Ryan is too often forced to squeeze the ball into tight windows. To the surprise of no one, Ryan -- like most quarterbacks -- is a lot more effective when the play-caller finds a way to scheme defined open windows.