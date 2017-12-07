Alvin Kamara suffers concussion in Saints' loss

The New Orleans Saints played most of Thursday night's 20-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons without one half of its power running back duo.

Rookie Alvin Kamara suffered a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit during the Saints' first possession. He was ruled out and placed into the league's concussion protocol.

With Kamara out, Mark Ingram took the bulk of the carries, rushing for 49 yards on 12 carries.

Ingram and Kamara have combined to score 20 touchdowns this season. Kamara's 11 are tied for the most in the NFL. Both are on pace to be the first teammate running back duo in NFL history to have more than 1,500 scrimmage yards in a single season.

Kamara is considered one of the leading candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has 1,245 yards from scrimmage on the season.