Defensive plays of the week

Published: Oct 19, 2008 at 03:12 PM

[Empty Body]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 2

Steelers WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Saturday.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) not traveling with team, won't play vs. Patriots

Rob Gronkowski's New England homecoming won't happen on Sunday as the Buccaneers TE is being held out versus the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

After growing closer amid displacement, Saints brimming with excitement for return to Superdome

James Palmer checks in with Saints players in advance of their long awaited return to the Superdome. He finds a group that's eager to reconnect with the home crowd after bonding through the difficult circumstances of being displaced by Hurricane Ida.
news

Patriots place RB James White (hip) on injured reserve

New England Patriots running back James White could miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury sustained in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW