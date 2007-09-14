Defense wins championships? Not without help

Like the Packers, the Ravens defense and special teams kept them in the game against the Bengals. Even though the Ravens offense turned the ball over six times and its star quarterback was on the sidelines, the Ravens defense shut down the Bengals in the third quarter and Ed Reed gave them the lead with a touchdown on a punt return. On second-and-goal with the game on the line, Brian Billick put the ball in the hands of his backup quarterback, Kyle Boller. If the Ravens' offense had the same smash-mouth attitude as their defense, they would have run the ball four straight times. Maybe they should think about putting some of those defensive stars on offense. Ed Reed at tailback. Ray Lewis at fullback. I don't know if the result would be different, but the attitude sure would be.