Defense dominating the draft landscape

Defensive players have dotted the top of most draft boards since the mock draft business began in earnest back in January.
Virginia defensive end Chris Long remains an elite prospect along with fellow defensive linemen Vernon Gholston, Glenn Dorsey, and Sedrick Ellis. Others who have made appearances on the big board as likely first-round players are DE's Derrick Harvey, Phillip Merling , linebackers Dan Connor, Keith Rivers, and defensive backs Leodis McKelvin, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Mike Jenkins.