Deep Dive: Young WRs, RBs top Week 6 waiver adds

Ameer Abdullah's two fumbles on Sunday aren't going to win him much favor with the Detroit coaching staff. With Joique Bell still battling injuries, the door is open for either of these backs to assume a larger role. Ideally, you'll be able to avoid this backfield (and offense for the most part), as their issues are plentiful. However, if you're in a pinch, both Zenner and Riddick can be worth a look on the waiver wire. Both actually had more than double the offensive snaps of Abdullah on Sunday, with Riddick seeing 54, Zenner 31 and Abdullah just 15. Zenner received 10 carries yesterday, but only managed 30 yards against a tough Cardinals front. He's a touchdown-dependent play in standard leagues moving forward, as the team could hand the short-yardage and goal-line looks to him. Riddick meanwhile is a PPR stud, notching 10 receptions on Sunday and at least five in four straight games (he's currently the RB13 in PPR formats to boot). Game flow will undoubtedly be crucial to Riddick's success, but the Lions have the look of a team that will be constantly behind, which is what Riddick needs. Again, this is not an offense that inspires a lot of confidence in fantasy at the moment, but there are reasons to like Riddick/Zenner.